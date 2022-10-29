Tripura: More ex-militants groups threaten to indefinitely block national highway

Two weeks after the Deprived Returnees Movement Committee (DRMC), an umbrella body of surrendered militants in Tripura, threatened to indefinitely blockade National Highway 8 from November 5 unless the government provided them livelihood and sustenance assistance, two more groups of former militants have made a similar threat.

“We met the tribal welfare minister in July and discussed the issues of our survival and sustenance. We are passing days along with our family members amid hardships without any source of income. We sought assistance from the government and minutes were drawn up but no action has followed so far,” Sailen Kumar Bru of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), a reorganisation body for former militants, told reporters at the Agartala Press Club on Saturday.

Bru said the former militants had tried to take up the matter with the tribal welfare director, but officials did not help them avail of the benefits of the Broad Package Scheme introduced by the government for their rehabilitation.

“We want the government to interfere and ensure a meeting with us regarding our minimum demands within seven days from today, failing which we will be compelled to start our indefinite blockade of the Assam-Agartala national highway at the Champaknagar bridge in West Tripura from November 9,” Bru said.

Leaders of the JAC and the Joint Action Rehabilitation Committee such as Niru Kumar Debbarma, Ananta Kumar Jamatia, Rabindra Reang said their demands included provisions for piggery and goatery scheme benefits, power-tiller schemes, housing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Grameen (PMAY-G), benefits of the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission and the withdrawal of pending court cases.

While the leaders said they had not decided to join the DRMC’s national highway blockade, they also said the two agitations might coincide. No reaction could be sourced from the government to the agitations.

In August the DRMC placed forth before the government nine demands, three of which were later withdrawn though none was met. Earlier, the group called an NH blockade in June but the government started a dialogue with it.

Meanwhile, another group of former militants had written to the prime minister, president and senior central government officials about the demands.

Armed insurgency started in the Northeast state in the 1960s, swelled in the 1980s and 90s but waned during the Left Front rule and under the current BJP-led government, thanks to coordinated counter-insurgency operations and rehabilitation packages.