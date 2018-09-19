Tripura: Eight, including two cops, injured in BJP factional feud, minister sees opposition conspiracy

Tripura Agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy Tripura Agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy

Eight persons, including two policemen were on Wednesday injured in a clash between two warring factions of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Silachari in Gomati district, 106 Km from Agartala. The skirmish took place at the inaugural event of a new building, which was to be attended by Minister of Agriculture Pranajit Singha Roy, who arrived after the clash occurred.

“Eight persons including Officer-in-charge of Silachari police station Jayanta Malakar and Special Police Officer (SPO) Babulal Chakma were injured in the clash. They were later admitted to the Gomati District Hospital,” Karbook Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kamal Debbarma said.

An officer from the state police control room later said that the inaugural ceremony was continued after a brief gap. The minister was unhurt during the clash.

However, Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy denied reports of clash between two BJP factions and said that a section of opposition supporters conspired to disturb the event and damage the image of BJP-IPFT government in Tripura.

“Some opposition supporters tried to disturb the programme and damage image of state government. But they are ending up in harming initiatives to reach good governance to the people”, he added.

Must Watch

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd