Tripura: Eid al-Adha observed peacefully amid ‘Gau Mata Suraksha’ call of VHP

Eid al-Adha was celebrated in Tripura in a peaceful manner Wednesday despite Viswa Hindu Parishad celebrating ‘Gau Mata Suraksha Divas’ on the same day. Tripura State Wakf Board president Baharul Islam Majumder, who is also a state committee member of the ruling BJP, said the festival was observed amid “communal harmony” across the state.

“Cattle and cow markets were set up at Sonamura before the Eid. It is very hot during these days so we set up camps and distributed cold water to traders and buyers,” Majumder said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) state secretary Amal Chakraborty said the organization had submitted deputations to officials in all eight districts of Tripura to prevent “indiscriminate” and “public” cow slaughter on Eid.

“We asked officials in all districts to prevent indiscriminate and public cow slaughter. They have played their role. There was no public cow slaughter this year,” Chakraborty said.

In an oblique reference to erstwhile Left Front regime, the VHP leader also alleged that cow and other livestock were openly slaughtered in the previous years. He said VHP would organise larger movements in future to prevent cow-slaughter and cattle smuggling in the state.

BJP state vice-president Subal Bhowmick said communal harmony is prevailing in Tripura and there is no “tension” anywhere. He also said he was invited by many friends on Eid and he would pay a visit surely.

“We have a tradition of communal harmony in Tripura. Hindus join Muslims during Eid and same happens the other way around during Durga Puja,” Bhowmik said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sonamura Saju Vaheed said over 8,000 cows were sold apart from lambs, chicken and other animals at the cattle market set up at Sonamura Sporting Association Grounds on Wednesday. Sonamura cow market is one of the largest cattle markets in Northeast India.

