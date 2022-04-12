Tripura: Efforts on to trace missing Bangladeshi women, says Unnakoti DM

Efforts are being made to trace three Bangladeshi women who went missing from government custody at Unakoti district on Sunday, District Magistrate U K Chakma said Tuesday.

Four foreign nationals of Bangladeshi origin — Istamur Ali, Lalmati Rani Sarkar, Janata Rani Sarkar and Khela Rani Sarkar — all residents of Habiganj district in Bangladesh, were arrested at Kailashahar in Unakoti district in March 2020.

The four foreign nationals were learnt to have illegally crossed over to India and were reportedly trying to sneak into Assam through Tripura.

All the four had completed their jail terms awarded by a local court and were under the jurisdiction of the local administration with police security cover. “They were lodged at a hostel of the Radha Kishore Institution (RKI) and police personnel were guarding them. Three of them went missing. We have asked for a report on the matter and were informed that a search is on to trace them,” Chakma told indianexpress.com.

However, a senior official of the state police, who didn’t wish to be named, said the Bangladeshi nationals “didn’t go missing from police custody” and added that they were put up somewhere else, where police didn’t have custodial responsibility.

Sources said there are reports that the missing Bangladeshi trio had crossed the border and returned to Bangladesh. However, the senior official said such reports are still unconfirmed and a search is on to arrest them.

Meanwhile, in a fresh case, three Bangladeshi women were arrested from near the Dharmanagar railway station on Monday while they were trying to move to Assam via train. They were charged with trafficking and violation of the Passport Act and were produced before a local court on Tuesday.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced due to local issues over barbed wires.