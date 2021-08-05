Tripura education minister announces review of board results after students’ protests

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said he has directed the state education board to review the results and find out if there is any discrepancy. (File Photo)

Four days after the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced its Madhyamik and Higher Secondary results, the state government said it will review the results after scattered incidents of students’ protests took place across the state in the last few days. TBSE had announced grades since examinations were cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters here, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said he has directed the state education board to review the results and find out if there is any discrepancy.

Claiming that the review would make a permanent solution for issues with the board results, the minister appealed to students to stay away from protests.

“Schools had sent us marks of the examinees. Based on these marks from pre-boards and previous class results in case of Madhyamik and Classes X and XI results for Higher Secondary results, the expert committee evaluated the candidates. But since the results were announced, scattered discontent was seen among students in different parts of the state,” Nath said.

He also said the review would tally results sent by schools and that of the board, call meetings with school authorities if needed and find out discrepancies.

He said his government doesn’t believe in road blockades, gheraos and other movements for the results and assured any “error would be rectified”.

While the board authorities haven’t given any statement on this, the minister said the review process is likely to be completed in the next one week.

The results were announced after a series of protests, especially by the National Students Union of India (NSUI). Referring to these protests, the minister said anyone dissatisfied with the results would be allowed to sit for separate examinations later. The exam schedule would be announced in the end of August or early September.

Later in the day, an official from the TBSE said the protests were mainly pertaining to students who didn’t get minimum 10 marks in their results. Most of these students have claimed they were unfairly judged.

On August 1, TBSE announced its Higher Secondary results with 95.2% average pass rate, 14.4% higher than last year’s pass rate.

This includes 98.65% pass rate in Arts stream, 96.22% in Commerce stream and 98.28% pass rate in Science stream. This is a growth from 78.56% in Arts stream 79.52% in Commerce and 89.85% in Science stream last year. Among Madrasa candidates, 87.5% candidates passed in Arts stream and 88.24% in Theosophy.

The Madhyamik results announced on July 31 had 80.62% average pass rate, 11.13% higher than previous year’s matriculation pass rate.