Tripura being used as corridor for drug trade from Myanmar, Bangladesh: CM Manik Saha

After returning from the 70th North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary meeting that concluded in Guwahati Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha Monday said his state was being used as a ‘corridor’ for drug trafficking from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat in Agartala, Saha said: “We all know Tripura is a corridor for drug peddling and trafficking. It is being used to smuggle drugs from Myanmar to Bangladesh… Home Minister Shah took the issue seriously and said Indian soil… should not be used for drug trafficking since arms and ammunition could come along with drugs.”

He also said codeine-based contraband cough syrups were being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to Bangladesh via Tripura.

Saha said the ‘Nasha Mukt Tripura Abhiyan’ was started after the BJP-led government came to power in the state in 2018. The largest-ever seizure of cannabis was made under the BJP government, over 700 vehicles of drug peddlers were seized and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to specifically probe into the drug menace, the chief minister added.

The state government was maintaining regular coordination with Central agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Bureau, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to check the drug menace, said Saha, adding that they were also focussing on capacity building of police personnel to better equip them in handling modern-day drug trade.

Saha said the sleuths were also adopting techniques of financial investigation, and freezing bank accounts. Property worth Rs 6.5 crore and vehicles worth Rs 200 crore have been seized from ‘drug peddlers and smugglers’ since the BJP came to power in Tripura, he added.

Chief Minister Saha, who is also in charge of the Home portfolio, said his government was adopting a host of tactics to combat the drug menace like forming ‘prahari groups’ or special guard teams with students to check drug abuse in schools, and promoting community policing initiatives in colleges.

Citing challenges posed by the porous international border, the chief minister said he urged the Centre to strengthen the BSF (Border Security Force), and set up naka points in areas bordering Assam and Mizoram.

“We have also asked the Centre to set up a branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Tripura. We shall also need coordination with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). We also need to talk with Bangladesh counterparts since they are the endpoint of the illicit drug trade. Technological intervention is needed as well. We discussed the issue at the NEC meeting and urged (the Centre) to ensure proper border fencing, lighting… and capacity building,” Saha said.

Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, who joined the chief minister during the media briefing, explained that there has been a shift in the illicit drug trade across the country from cannabis and other conventional narcotics to synthetic drugs like methamphetamine, commonly called yaba tablets.

However, he said the trend has not picked up in Tripura yet but the state police were ready to tackle the problem.

Ranjan said the state police will participate in Tripura’s first-ever narcotic coordination meeting to be held later this month and added that NCB centres were being set up across the country.