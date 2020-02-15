Tripura: ‘Don’t show any papers’, Youth Congress raises ‘azadi’ slogans against CAA, NRC, NPR

The ‘Akrosh rally’ marred the streets of Tripura’s village Manu in Dhalai district, 111 km away from Agartala. (Express photo) The ‘Akrosh rally’ marred the streets of Tripura’s village Manu in Dhalai district, 111 km away from Agartala. (Express photo)

The Youth Congress in Tripura raised ‘azadi’ (freedom) slogans against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, NRC and NPR on Friday and appealed to people to not show their documents during the CAA exercise.

The ‘Akrosh rally‘ marred the streets of Tripura’s village Manu in Dhalai district, 111 km away from Agartala and slogans like ‘NRC se Azadi’, ‘CAA se Azadi’, ‘NPR se Azadi‘ filled the air.

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. said the BJP-led Centre introduced the citizenship law, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register on communal lines and asked people to unite in the struggle against government policies.

"People of Tripura don't need to show any papers to them", Srinivas said at a public gathering at Manu market.

“Our Constitution was made by Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pundit Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and others. This Constitution grants us the right of citizenship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to destroy this Constitution. People of Tripura don’t need to show any papers to them”, Srinivas said at a public gathering at Manu market.

In a scathing attack against BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Youth Congress leader said no Hindutva activist ever died during freedom struggle against the British, instead engaged in ‘chaplusi‘ (bootlicking) for the British colonialists.

“BJP promised 2 crore jobs, return of black money, higher wages etc. before they came to power. After winning for the second consecutive term, they tabled the CAA”, Srinivas pointed out.

State Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas appealed the tribals to unite against BJP’s alleged divisive politics and vote for Congress in the Tripura ADC elections scheduled in May this year.

