Vacant doctor posts: Steps toward recruitment will be taken at proper time, says CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (File)

Days after former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar wrote to CM Biplab Kumar Deb asking him to initiate immediate recruitment of doctors to fill vacant posts of the state health department, the latter Tuesday replied saying that his government is committed to developing public healthcare and that steps will be taken at “proper time” to recruit them.

In his reply to Sarkar, who had urged his successor to take reasonable steps to fill vacant positions, Deb informed saying that 121 allopathic, homoeopathic, Ayurvedic and dental surgeons are engaged with the public health services for voluntary services including 61 MBBS graduates of the state.

The chief minister also said the engagement was done as per the Ministry of Health guidelines against a fixed pay of Rs. 50,000 for seven days of service and wrote in his letter, “…It was seen that despite having a direct scope of rendering voluntary treatment services, most of the doctors didn’t take that opportunity….Stepping up for COVID treatment in public service is more important than meeting the Chief Minister”.

Though the CM did not give any timeline of his plan to recruit doctors, he said in his letter that his government has decided to grant 10 per cent marks in the recruitment process for doctors who are rendering voluntary services amidst the emergency situation of coronavirus pandemic when medicos are inducted through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC).

“It is clear from this fact that the state government has positive thoughts about doctors passing out of medical colleges of the state. Steps will be taken to this end in proper time”, the CM’s letter made available to indianexpress.com reads.

Earlier this week, the Tripura Unemployed Doctors Association, a group of over 400 MBBS graduates waiting for regular government jobs in the state said that they have been trying to meet the CM, but were unsuccessful.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.