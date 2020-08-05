Tripura doctors stage protest after colleague working at Covid care centre suspended

The protesting doctors at the AGMC and GBP Hospital in Agartala. (Express photo) The protesting doctors at the AGMC and GBP Hospital in Agartala. (Express photo)

Doctors in Agartala Wednesday staged a protest at the AGMC and GBP Hospital against the suspension of a colleague posted at a Covid Care Centre in the city.

AGMC and GBP Hospital is the only dedicated COVID hospital of Tripura. The protesting doctors belonged to three organisations – the state chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) Teachers Forum, and All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA).

The suspended doctor, Dr. Uttam Bhattacharjee, was posted at the Bhagat Singh COVID Centre Care Centre. He is an Assistant Professor of the Department of Ophthalmology of AGMC.

In an order issued Tuesday evening, Joint Secretary Debashish Das said Dr. Bhattacharjee had been suspended under sub rule (I) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Service (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, and disciplinary proceeding was being contemplated against him. He was also ordered not to leave Agartala without permission.

ATGDA secretary Dr. Rajesh Choudhury said they don’t know why the doctor was suspended. “We are aggrieved to see Dr. Bhattacharjee, who was on duty at Bhagat Singh COVID centre, suspended. We feel this is highly unjustified,” Dr. Choudhury said.

The ATGDA leader said there were rumours the suspension was in connection with an MLA’s visit to the centre.

“We are hearing that a public representative who visited the COVID Care Centre was not stopped in his tour, due to which Dr. Bhattacharjee was suspended. We don’t know if this is true, but if it is, it is highly unjustified,” he said.

Former health minister and BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman had visited the centre on Sunday. He has been booked for ‘unauthorised’ entry into a COVID care centre.

Dr. Uttam Bhattacharjee was not available for comments. A source close to him said the doctor didn’t officially receive his suspension order till Wednesday evening.

The source said: “The doctor was on a round when the MLA visited. These rounds with 290 patients take up to three hours. By the time the doctor came back, the legislator had returned. If the suspension order is related to the MLA’s visit, it is unfortunate, since the doctor didn’t even meet him.”

