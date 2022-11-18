scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Tripura doctor held on charges of raping nurse on false promise of marriage

According to the police, the doctor at a government-run hospital in Teliamura was in a relationship with the nurse who works at another government hospital in Agartala.

Das reportedly had physical relationships with the woman after giving a false promise of marrying her.

Tripura police Thursday arrested a doctor for allegedly raping a nurse on the pretext of marrying her. Surajit Das, 32, a doctor at a government-run hospital at Teliamura, was sent to judicial custody till December 1, police said.

According to the police, Das developed a relationship with the nurse who works at another government hospital in Agartala, after the two came to know each other through social media. Das reportedly had physical relationships with the woman after giving a false promise of marrying her.

The nurse lodged a complaint against the doctor at West Agartala police station on Wednesday after the doctor backed out of the marriage plans.

“The case was forwarded to Teliamura police station where he was charged for raping, cheating, causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation,” said Teliamura police station officer in-charge, Subrata Chakrabory.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 03:18:30 pm
