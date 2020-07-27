Tripura doctor harassment case: Police begins probe, two identified from CCTV footage

Police said that any action will be initiated after people involved in the incident have recovered and are discharged from the centre. Police said that any action will be initiated after people involved in the incident have recovered and are discharged from the centre.

Three days after a West Tripura district health surveillance officer was allegedly harassed and spat by patients at a Covid care centre, police officials Monday said that they have initiated a probe on the matter.

“Health department officials have brought the issue to our attention. They said they would later lodge an official complaint against harassment of the doctor. Two persons could be identified from CCTV footage so far. Investigation is going on the issue,” West Tripura Superintendent of Police Manik Das told reporters.

Das also said any action will be initiated after people involved in the incident have recovered and are discharged from the centre.

On July 24, District Health Surveillance Officer Dr Sangita Chakraborty was allegedly abused and spat on by COVID patients, who were being treated at a COVID Care Centre set up in Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel here, when she went there to admit five COVID positive women with babies born a day back.

Chakraborty claimed that she reached the centre with a health department team and police personnel and tried to admit the new patients when a group of people, men and women, claimed they have reached full occupancy and denied entry to the new patients.

When requested to return to their beds, some agitated inmates allegedly spat at Dr Sangita and threatened to touch her and infect her with coronavirus. One of the patients allegedly rinsed his mouth and spat it on the doctor’s head until she left the place.

The All India Government Doctor’s Association (ATGDA) had earlier demanded ‘exemplary punishment’ for the errant patients.

“This kind of mentality is completely unexpected and unacceptable. They have shown a sub-human mentality. I think a precedent has to be set to warn the others”, ATGDA general secretary Dr Rajesh Choudhury said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd