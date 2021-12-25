Tripura: Doctor crashes into MLA hostel’s wall near CM Biplab Deb’s house, held

A local court sent a 27-year-old doctor of Tripura Medical College to judicial remand till January 3 after he was arrested for crashing his car into the wall of the MLAs hostel which is just yards away from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s residence.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said Subhajit Dhar, who is an orthopaedic doctor, was found driving in an inebriated state when he swerved onto the road towards the MLAs hostel which is very close to the CM’s official residence at Syamaprasad Mukherjee Lane in Agartala. The doctor allegedly attempted to flee after the policemen on duty tried to stop him. Eventually, he crashed into the wall of the hostel.

A senior police official said they were investigating as to why the doctor had turned his car towards the high-security zone. The official added that the cops wanted to take the accused under police custody to interrogate him, but Judicial Magistrate (first class) Dorothy Jamatia rejected the plea.

Chief Minister Deb had received threats from Myanmar-based drug cartels in 2018 after his government launched a crackdown on cannabis and illegal drug trade in Tripura. The state, which has an 856-km-long international border, was purportedly used as a corridor for drug peddling.