IPFT delegation visits JP Nadda in Delhi, seeks to contest 22 of 30 tribal council seats

IPFT leaders meet BJP chief J P Nadda in New Delhi on Friday. (Picture courtesy: IPFT)

Ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, a six member delegation of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) visited BJP chief J P Nadda in New Delhi on Friday and sought to contest 22 of the 30 seats.

The IPFT, which is governing Tripura in alliance with the BJP, met Nadda weeks after a team of BJP MLAs flew to Delhi amid rumours of complaints against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The IPFT told Nadda Deb was doing a fine job as chief minister, and that they didn’t have a problem with him continuing in the position.

Elections to the Autonomous District Council, scheduled in May this year, were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After its tenure ran out on May 17, Governor’s rule was imposed on the district council.

Calling the pandemic situation “alarming”, the state government had decided that the incumbent committee of Tripura ADC would be dissolved and the Governor would hold charge till the next election.

Though the schedule hasn’t been announced yet, the elections are expected to be held later this year.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, IPFT general secretary and Forest Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who led the delegation, said they met Nadda at his residence in the national capital to discuss the TTTAADC seat sharing arrangement.

“We placed six demands to the BJP leadership. We had agreed to contest in nine Assembly seats in 2018 since we were told we would be given free hand for the tribal councils. We requested Nadda ji to give us 22 out of 30 seats in the tribal council,” Mevar said.

He also said North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) chairperson and Assam BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had assured the IPFT of being given a free hand in the tribal council polls since the saffron party attached importance to Assembly polls as a national party.

Among its other demands were immediate announcement and implementation of the report of high power modality committee, formed to assess social, economic, linguistic and economic issues faced by tribal communities of the state; passing 125th Amendment Bill in Parliament; introducing Roman script for Kokborok, lingua franca of Tripura tribes.

The tribal party has also sought a Rs 8,000 crore package for the development and welfare of 19 tribal communities in the state.

