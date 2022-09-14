Tripura Democratic Front leaders join Trinamool; old guard says ‘no merger yet’

Five months ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, Tripura Democratic Front (TDF) president Pujan Biswas along with 400-500 families joined the Opposition Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.

“We have seen how the Trinamool Congress retained power in West Bengal amid the BJP’s excesses. Likewise, we need to fight here. If we want to fight against the BJP, we need to fight united. We hope the TDF’s advisory committee members will be with us and guide us in future,” Biswas said after joining the TMC. He hoped many more from the TDF would follow suit.

TMC general secretary Rajib Banerjee told reporters in Agartala that talks were going on with the TDF advisory committee. “We believe that if anyone desires the restoration of democracy, they will be with us. The Trinamool Congress is the only alternative to the saffron party,” said the West Bengal-based party’s Tripura in-charge.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev said the northeast state needed the “Mamata Banerjee model of governance”. “The BJP failed to fulfil their promises in their rule of four and a half years. The model of Mamata-di and model of Bengal governance need to be implemented here. If we fight united in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, we are confident of bringing the change that people want to see,” she said.

We wholeheartedly welcome Shri @pujanbiswasTR and every single member from TDF who joined the Trinamool Congress family today, in Tripura. Together, we will fight for the real progress of Tripura!#JitbeTripura https://t.co/3gBynBJg2n — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 14, 2022

The TDF was formed on October 7 last year by politicians such as Pijush Kanti Biswas and Tapas Dey, who quit the Congress after the party replaced the former with Birajit Sinha as its state chief. Sinha also joined the TDF.

On Wednesday, Dey told indianexpress.com that the TDF had not merged with the TMC. “A section of our party has left us. The TDF is still 100 per cent functional,” the veteran leader said.

Earlier this year, the TDF and Tripura Autonomous District Council’s ruling TIPRA Motha announced that the two parties would work together. And the remaining TDF leaders said the party would stick to its commitment to work with Motha, with Dey saying the parties would together fight ADC village committee elections in November.