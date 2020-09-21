Tripura: Daylong strike by Congress hits normal life, party claims BJP attacked its workers

Among the Congress's demands was that Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb take back his comments against the media. (Photo: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

Normal life was affected in Tripura on Monday due to a dawn-to-dusk strike called by the Congress over 12 demands, including proper treatment at GBP Hospital, withdrawing of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s comments on the media, stopping alleged attacks on Opposition party workers and clearing pending compensation to kin of Covid-19 casualties.

As many as 836 Congress activists were detained in the state during the strike, while the party alleged “300 of its workers were injured in attacks by the ruling party cadre”.

Speaking to reporters, a duty officer from the Police Headquarters said the 836 workers were detained from different parts of the state under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cops claimed no major violence was reported from anywhere in the state, though officer in-charge of West Agartala Women police station sustained minor injuries while detaining picketers.

State Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas said his party workers “came under attack” in different parts of the state, especially in Agartala. “The strike was a success. People have come out in support wholeheartedly. However, Congress supporters were attacked by the ruling party cadre in Agartala, in Kailashahar in Unakoti district and in Udaipur in Gomati district. We shall lodge complaints at the respective police stations over this,” Biswas said.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the strike saw “Congress supporters attack BJP youth activists busy distributing fruit juice to people as a part of the party’s drive to boost immunity amid Covid-19.”

The BJP spokesperson also said his party is collecting all the details on alleged attacks and will lodge cases in different police stations.

