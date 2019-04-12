Tripura: Day after doctor dragged from hospital and thrashed, CM Biplab Deb warns strict action

Twenty-four hours after a doctor from Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital here was dragged out and thrashed by aggrieved relatives of a deceased patient, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb issued a terse warning saying his government would not tolerate belligerent attacks on doctors. He also said police checkposts would be set up in front of Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital and IGM Hospital, the two-state referral hospitals of Tripura, to avert similar incidents in future.

“The attack was organized and we are seeing a plan behind it. This attack on a doctor was barbaric. We condemn it. Our government will not tolerate such incidents. Nobody should take law in their hands”, Deb told reporters here this afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Dr. Dipankar Debnath, a resident surgeon at IGM Hospital was dragged by a group of people and thrashed in public. He was left unconscious in front of Agartala City Centre, nearly 100 yards away from the hospital.

The doctor was admitted at Trauma Centre of GBP Hospital where his condition was learnt to have developed.

The attack on medico came after a pregnant woman died during labour at the hospital. Relatives of the deceased blamed negligence of doctors for the death and attacked Dr. Debnath.

The All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) and Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) state chapter yesterday threatened to halt all Out Patient Department (OPD) activities, stop private chambers for 7 days, discontinue blood donation camps and tender mass resignation if perpetrators of the attack were not punished.

Chief Minister Deb today appealed the doctors to continue their services and said FIR was lodged against four persons involved in the attack under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“A court has granted interim bail to the accused persons. I have asked the DGP and Advocate General to file petition with the High Court of District Court to make sure the bail is rejected. Our government will not tolerate any such attacks. Strict action will be taken”, Deb said.

Suspects arrested over the case were charged with abducting a government servant on duty, attempt to murder, damage of property and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on April 1, a government doctor was attacked at Sabroom in South Tripura in the hands of a ruling BJP mandal president.

CM Deb, who is also president of BJP, said the mandal president was demanded reply to a show-cause notice served from the party, failing which disciplinary actions would follow.