Tripura: Crime Branch raids homes of former minister Pabitra Kar

A team of Crime Branch officials Friday raided two residences of former minister and Assembly Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar, a week after he was booked in a vigilance case.

Kar told reporters, “They searched my entire home, inquired of my properties and related documents. They also took stock of my wife’s sarees and jewels. The team has seized my bank passbook, home documents and gave me a seizure list.” The search went on from 8:30 am till 7 pm.

An official of the Tripura Police Crime Branch said the raid was conducted based on the vigilance case booked against Kar on July 2 at the Bodhjungnagar Police Station. “It pertains to benaami property owned by him amounting to Rs 28 crores,” the official said.

Around 30 documents pertaining to his property and his bank account were seized. The seized documents would be scrutinized, associated details would be collected and then the accused would be called to give his statement, the official said.

However, Kar termed the raid ‘political vendetta’ and said it was akin to another conspiracy against former finance minister Badal Chowdhury, in which the latter was arrested for purported corruption. “People know about the property I own. Let the investigation be done. I will also consult with my counsel,” the former Deputy Speaker said.

Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar said such raids are part of a ‘political vendetta’ against their leaders.

However, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya claimed Kar’s involvement in the alleged crime was “established prima facie”, resulting in the raid. “We don’t want to politicise the issue. Let the law take its own course. If he is guilty, he will be punished as per law of the land. If he is innocent, he will walk free,” he said.

Prior to the case against Kar, Chowdhury, former chief secretary YP Singh and former chief engineer Sunil Bhowmik were booked in a separate case of Rs. 600 crore alleged construction scam. Though they were arrested, they were given bail after 90 days in judicial custody as no charge-sheet was filed before the court.