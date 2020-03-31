Tripura crematorium priests take to YouTube, create hand sanitisers

Priests at Tripura’s oldest crematorium are making hand sanitisers as per YouTube videos. Express photo by Debraj Deb Priests at Tripura’s oldest crematorium are making hand sanitisers as per YouTube videos. Express photo by Debraj Deb

With supplies depleting across the state, the ‘Mahapurohits’ or grand priests of Tripura’s oldest crematorium have taken to YouTube to learn how to make hand sanitisers.

Cremations and burials are among the emergency services exempt from lockdown restrictions. Around six bodies are brought to the crematorium on an average daily. As per custom, they need to undergo ‘antyesti’, or a set of rituals that include washing, offering prayers, placing Tulsi leaves on eyes etc before being raised on the pyre.

“We need to protect ourselves from possible contamination during this time. We don’t have any coronavirus positive patient in Tripura. But there are other germs we need to protect ourselves from. Now that sanitisers have run out, we decided to learn how to make them from YouTube, as per World Health Organisation guidelines”, ‘Mahapurohit’ Subir Chakraborty told indianexpress.com.

Since the product has not been tested scientifically, it may not be completely effective as a sanitiser.

“I have made around 500 ml of the preparation and am using it in small containers through the day, especially when I am on duty. I am also sharing it with my other colleagues,” Chakraborty said, holding a small plastic bottle filled with sanitiser. He demonstrated the process with a few drops and rubbed his hands together. “I can make more if needed,” the priest added.

Ajay Chakraborty, another priest at the crematorium, said he, along with other priests and attendants at the facility, are taking all precautions to protect themselves during funeral rituals including using the home-made sanitiser. He said attendants of the departed are still coming during the cremation process, albeit in smaller numbers. However, he feels the government should regulate the maximum number of attendants who can join the funeral rites till the end of lockdown.

“20-25 persons used to come with a single departed person for funeral rites before the lockdown. The numbers have come down to 15 or less now. We ask them to stay at a safe distance from each other and only allow few close relatives inside. But the government can regulate the numbers. If we have even less attendants during lockdown, it might be safer,” he said.

Kamal Das, storekeeper for ritualistic ingredients at the crematorium, said his stocks wouldn’t last long. “The stocks will suffice only for a few more days. If the lockdown continues, our stock wouldn’t be enough for rituals,” he said.

Disclaimer: The indianexpress.com cannot vouch for the authenticity of the product.

