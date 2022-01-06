Tripura: CPM veterans including dy oppn leader, former minister granted bail over case of flouting Covid norms in 2020

Seven senior CPI(M) leaders including deputy opposition leader Badal Choudhury, former MP Shankar Prasad Dutta, former transport minister Manik Dey and former legislator Ratan Das were granted bail by a local court in West Tripura district Thursday over a case of flouting COVID-19 norms during a political rally in September, 2020. Two others were booked in the same case but they were absent in the court.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said seven leaders of the CPM were granted bail by judicial magistrate (first class) Dorothy Jamatia.

“The accused persons held a protest at Paradise Chowmuhani area in Agartala city flouting restrictions announced due to COVID pandemic. They also declined to cooperate after the police asked them to vacate the spot. The accused persons were charged with section 353, 270, section 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 3 of Epidemic Act”, the public counsel informed.

Manik Dey said, “We held an agitation on September 25, 2020. We didn’t break any law. They (government) are the ones breaking the law since they can’t give basic services and rights to people. What kind of rule of law is this where the government can do whatever they want but people can’t voice ther protest. This is anarchy.”

He also claimed that cases filed against them are false ones with political agenda, due to which Left leaders are having to obtain bail on a number of such litigations.

Former deputy speaker of the state assembly Pabitra Kar and woman leader Rama Das were also booked in the same case. The duo didn’t appear before the court today; they would appear soon and seek bail, the CPIM leaders said. These are simply ways to harass opposition party leaders, the ex-minister said.

Badal Choudhury, who was earlier granted bail on a similar case from August, 2020 a month back, said opposition leaders, especially those from the Left, are targeted with false cases and harassed by the state government.

Earlier on December 1 last year, Tripura opposition leader Manik Sarkar, Choudhury and others, who were booked in a case of violating COVID pandemic guidelines in August, 2020 by holding a political gathering, were granted bail.