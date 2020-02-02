Tripura: CPM to launch door-to-door campaign against CAA, NRC, NPR

Das said the central government was implementing CAA, NRC and NPR to take forward the BJP and RSS agenda of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. (File) Das said the central government was implementing CAA, NRC and NPR to take forward the BJP and RSS agenda of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. (File)

Opposition CPI (M) Sunday announced a door-to-door campaign across Tripura from February 3, to “sensitise people and build public mandate” against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The announcement came after a two-day meeting of the party’s state committee concluded Saturday.

In his address at a press conference at CPI (M) state headquarters in Agartala Sunday evening, CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das said the central government was implementing CAA, NRC and NPR to take forward the BJP and RSS’s agenda of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

“They want to create an exclusive Hindu Rashtra by driving out all non-Hindus, especially the minority communities, from the country. They are dividng us between Hindus and Muslims, tribals and non-tribals for this end,” Das said.

Terming CAA, NPR and NRC as ‘anti-people’, the Communist party leader appealed to everyone to come together in a unified struggle against the measures.

“We should all come together and protest against CAA, NRC and NPR. If implemented, these would affect lakhs of poor people from all categories, including general, OBC, SC, ST and minorities. Our campaign will continue till March,” Das told reporters.

The party, along with its Left partners CPI, AIFB, RSP and CPI (ML), will appeal to people to abstain from answering NPR questions.

The CPI (M) state secretary alleged that law and order had completely collapsed in Tripura under BJP-IPFT since March 2018. Stating that murders and crimes against women were on the rise, Das said people were being deprived of their right to express opinions.

The CPM also expressed unhappiness over the four-corner agreement to resettle Mizoram’s Bru migrants in Tripura signed in December last year.

“We are not protesting against the agreement. But the government could have consulted us over the issue. The Centre has failed to protect their (Bru) ancestral lands in Mizoram.”

