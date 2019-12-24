Tripura: ‘BJP workers’ attack CPM rally against privatisation, MLA among injured

A CPM worker injured in the clash. (Express photo) A CPM worker injured in the clash. (Express photo)

A CPI(M) rally against disinvestment and privatisation of national assets was attacked at Udaipur in Tripura’s Gomati district Tuesday, allegedly by BJP supporters.

The incident left several injured, including Opposition MLA and former minister Ratan Bhowmik.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bhowmik, who served as tourism minister in the erstwhile Left Front government, said they took out a rally against the Centre’s decision to privatise national assets like Air India, Bharat Petroleum and weaken the nationalised sectors.

“Our rally was peaceful and we had police personnel around us. As we reached New Town Road from CPI (M) headquarters, a group of BJP supporters heckled us. We ignored the disturbance and completed the rally. In a street corner meeting that followed, they (BJP) gathered in larger numbers and pelted stones, attacked us with sticks. At least 40 of us were injured. I too sustained injuries,” the legislator said.

The CPIM lodged a complaint with Radhakishorepur police station over the issue.

The ruling BJP denied the allegation, and instead claimed its supporters were attacked by Communist party workers.

“CPI (M) supporters attacked our boys with sticks they had used as poles for flags. Three BJP supporters were injured in this attack. We are registering a complaint with the police,” Udaipur BJP office secretary Tridib Chakraborty said.

Radhakishorepur police station officer in-charge Shyamal Chakraborty said there was a skirmish between two groups of people. However, he confirmed the rally had permission from the police and had security personnel around.

CPI (M) is holding a series of protests across the month throughout India against the Centre’s politics of disinvesting in national assets.

