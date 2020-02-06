Tripura: CPM protest, bike rally by royal scion against CAA on February 8

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma resigned from the post of state Congress president last year over differences with his party regarding NRC revision. Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma resigned from the post of state Congress president last year over differences with his party regarding NRC revision.

The tribal wing of CPI (M), Gana Mukti Parishad (GMP), has announced a statewide protest on February 8 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to ‘save democracy’, in Tripura.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Gana Mukti Parishad president and former Lok Sabha MP Jitendra Chaudhury said democracy has been ‘bottled’ in Tripura under the BJP regime since March 2018.

“They (BJP) came to power by luring people with promises of higher MGNREGA wages, 50,000 government jobs in the first year of government and other lofty assurances. But the state is reeling under severe crisis of work and food. People in districts near Bangladesh had to sneak outside the border to make a living.These days, even that is impossible due to alertness on the Bangladesh side,” Chaudhury said.

Accusing Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb of ‘insulting’ unemployed youths by saying his government ‘is waiting with jobs but there aren’t enough candidates’ and for advising people to ‘become self-employment by rearing cows or running paan shops’, Chaudhury said the ‘double engine’ government of BJP at the state and the Centre had failed to help people.

On CAA, Chaudhury said the legislation was discrimminatory and anti-human, and their protest is to save the country’s Constitution and its Northeastern states.

Chaudhury had filed a petition with the Supreme Court in January this year, challenging the CAA. He termed the Act discriminatory and anti-constitutional in his petition, which is currently being heard by the apex court.

Meanwhile, Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who resigned from the post of state Congress president last year over differences with his party regarding NRC revision, has called upon youths to join him in a massive motorcycle rally on February 8 against CAA as well.

“If you or your friends have a motorbike/scooter and are against the CAA then join me on the 8th of February at motor stand Khumulwng at 11 am,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Pradyot is organising a series of agitations against CAA since 2017. One of his agitations in January 2019 saw the state police firing upon protesters at Madhabbari in West Tripura, leaving five grievously injured.

