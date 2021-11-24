Tripura CPM leader files urgent plea in SC to ensure ‘free and fair’ civic body polls beginning tomorrow

Late on Wednesday night, Tripura CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Chaudhury filed an urgent petition with the Supreme Court, seeking intervention to ensure free and fair civic body polls in the state.

This comes after the Supreme Court Tuesday refused to postpone the elections on a plea by the TMC, but issued additional guidelines to ensure they remain peaceful.

Tripura has put in place large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel ahead of the civic body polls, scheduled to kick off Thursday. Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior Tripura Police officer said after the apex court directive, two companies of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and 500 Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel have been deployed in addition to the regular security deployment.

“We’ve got 2 companies of BSF jawans. and 500 TSR jawans were thinned from their camps for additional deployment on poll duty. This in in addition to our previous deployment,” the officer said.

Opposition CPIM and the Trinamool Congress, however, said the arrangements were inadequate.

Tripura CPIM secretary Jitendra Chaudhary wrote to DGP VS Yadav this evening and alleged influx of a large number of “outsiders” and “miscreants” inside poll-bound urban local bodies at the behest of BJP.

Tripura Trinamool Congress convener Subal Bhowmik alleged his party didn’t see any reflection of better law and order management by the state police after the Supreme Court directions.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “Security arrangements and the law and order situation are being maintained here under the supervision of the Supreme Court. These people making baseless allegations are looking for a dignified way to backtrack.”

A press statement issued from the office of DGP Yadav Tuesday said out of six nagar panchayats, seven municipal councils and the Agartala Municipal Corporation, that are slated to go to polls across 644 polling stations spread out in 20 police station areas, 370 polling stations have been identified as “A” category and 274 polling Stations as “B” category.

Depending on the sensitivity of the polling booths, four Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel will be deployed in “A” category polling stations, four armed police personnel will be deployed in “B” category polling stations, and five TSR personnel will be deployed in all ‘A’ category polling booths in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area.

“Two sections of CRPF under the command of one gazetted officer have been deployed at strong room and Govt Press. Fixed guard has been deployed in all the offices of Returning Officers. Personal Security Officers have been provided with all the Returning Officers. Escort and Personal Security have been provided with all the observers,” the police statement said.

The statement also said 97 police sector officers were detailed with 97 civil sector officers to oversee the security of areas entrusted to them. Twenty-five TSR personnel were provided with all the police stations where elections are being held for “area domination”.

In addition to this, 30 TSR personnel were provided as District reserve for maintenance of Law and Order. Fifty sections of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) were also mobilised for law and order and area domination exclusively.