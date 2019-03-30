Tripura: CPM accuses CM Biplab Deb of violating model code of conduct

Tripura’s opposition party CPM, on Saturday, accused Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb of luring voters with government jobs and said they have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against him for violating model code of conduct. The communist party held a protest rally here this evening and demanded action against BJP leaders responsible for the alleged violation of model code of conduct ahead of the Parliament elections.

“We were surprised to see that the Chief Minister is inciting violence and luring voters by bait of government jobs before the Parliament elections. We have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission”, CPM West Tripura secretary Pabitra Kar told reporters.

The CPM leader also said that Biplab Deb was seen threatening opposition party supporters during his campaign addresses. Deb said he would teach opposition a ‘sabak’ (lesson), Kar added that both Congress and CPM leaders were under attack from BJP cadres in last few weeks.

“Our Lok Sabha candidates are under attack from BJP goons. We have heard that the Congress candidates were also attacked. The role of West Tripura Returning Officer (RO) is not at all satisfactory. We have lodged a specific complaint against him as well”, Pabitra Kar said.

Earlier on Tuesday, CPI (M) Lok Sabha candidate Shankar Prasad Dutta, who is contesting from West Tripura Parliament seat, said he was attacked four times in seven days by BJP supporters. The party’s East Tripura candidate Jitendra Chaudhury also alleged political attacks and violence.

Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik’s motorcade came under attack and had a narrow shave at Indira Nagar village in Sepahijala district, 50 Km from here, three days back.

Leaders of both parties have lodged complaints with the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti on the alleged attacks.

However, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied the allegations and said that his party workers were not involved in any of the incidents. “People have rejected CPI (M) and Congress. Our supporteers had nothing to do with these incidents. The allegations on Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb are baseless as well”, Bhattacharya told reporters.

He also said BJP lodged complaints with the Election Commission for alleged attacks on ruling party supporters.

“CPIM and Congress are involved in a nexus with each other”, Bhattacharya said.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats. West Tripura constituency is scheduled to undergo polling on April 11 and East Tripura (ST reserved) seat would have polling on April 18. 25,98,290 voters are scheduled to exercise their adult franchise rights in the state this year.