Tripura CPI(M) seeks police protection for candidates contesting civic bypolls

Tripura’s opposition CPI(M) has alleged widespread violence against party supporters and sought security for candidates contesting in civic bye-elections scheduled to be held in 14 municipal bodies of the state tomorrow.

CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla, which said a host of violent attacks were held against communist supporters since the election schedule was announced on November 23.

Das also submitted a list of 25 alleged incidents of attacks by BJP supporters in which 72 left party leaders and supporters were either obstructed from campaigning or subjected to violence.

“BJP leaders and workers have forced elected members from CPI (M) and other left parties to resign in nearly 99 per cent seats where bye-elections are taking place. Police was informed when these undemocratic fascist attacks took place but no action followed,” Das said in the memorandum.

Earlier in November, a delegation of the Tripura Left Front Committee met State Election Commissioner G Kameshwara Rao and sought “adequate security arrangement” for Opposition party candidates to ensure smooth nomination collection and submission process.

However, in a series of pre-poll clashes that followed, CPI (M) leaders including former minister Manik Dey and Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) chairman Radhacharan Debbarma were attacked, the party leader alleged.

He further claimed that a section of administrative officials aided in disrupting peaceful submission of nomination papers by Opposition candidates.

“The least we expect from you is that all necessary and adequate security measures will be taken for electors and candidates during the poll and counting at Belonia, Santirbazar, Bishalgarh, Kumarghat, Kailashahar and Panisagar where CPI(M) candidates are contesting”, Das appealed the DGP.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress has also alleged political violence ahead of the civic bye-elections.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha said that communists are making “wild allegations” due to lack of public support.

“They have been making these wild allegations. These sound like lame excuses for not being with the people. They don’t have public support. So, they are making these claims,” Sinha said.