Tripura: CPI(M) says open to support from ‘secular’ parties to defeat BJP

The Opposition CPI(M) in Tripura on Thursday said it was open to support from any “secular and democratic” party to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. CPI(M) secretary Goutam Das, however, stopped short of saying whether there would be any formal alliance with any other party for the elections.

“CPM has been contesting in both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura since 1952. Both seats were won by CPI (M) in most elections. We shall be glad if any secular democratic party or any individual extends support to us to defeat BJP,” Das said at a press conference at CPI(M)’s state headquarters.

Das said the CPI(M) would field candidates in both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura. “We raised our slogan to defeat BJP and form a secular government with alternative policies at the centre. We will field candidates in both Parliament seats. The names will be made public after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

On Wednesday, a delegation of the party met Election Commission of India officials and complained about the ‘death of democracy’ in Tripura under BJP rule.

“We don’t see any sign of democracy since BJP-IPFT combine assumed office in March last year. We have asked the ECI to ensure peaceful, free and fair Lok Sabha elections,” Das said.