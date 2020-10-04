Tripura CPI(M) seeks DGP’s intervention to curb violence, BJP hits back

According to the party, as many as 14 activists were killed, at least 2,420 persons, including 236 women, were assaulted while 2,656 persons were attacked so far.

The CPI(M) unit in Tripura has sought Director General of Police (Acting) Rajiv Singh’s intervention to strengthen the law and order situation, which the party claimed has deteriorated ever since the formation of the BJP-IPFT government.

Refuting the charges, the BJP on Sunday claimed that “not a single political murder had occurred after the saffron party came to power.”

The demands, which were discussed during a meeting led by CPI(M) state secretary Goutam Das, were made to the top cop on Saturday in view of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council polls, which were deferred earlier this year due to the pandemic and are yet to be rescheduled.

According to the party, as many as 14 activists were killed, at least 2,420 persons, including 236 women, were assaulted while 2,656 persons were attacked so far. As many as 346 party offices were vandalised while 138 offices were set ablaze, 69 offices were captured and another 60 were put under lock, the CPM alleged.

The party also claimed that around 1,748 houses of party workers were destroyed, 1,123 houses were attacked and 190 houses were torched. The assets of the party supporters were also destroyed in these incidents.

“Not a single person was arrested in connection with such incidents. We want police to take action against the accused persons. We demanded security for former ministers, parliamentarians and legislators,” Das said.

After the meeting, Das told reporters, “We have been ensured that a senior police officer will inquire into the incidents.”

Former MP Jitendra Chaudhury said, “We do not seek any additional favour. All we want is that our people and political parties have the right to express themselves in a democratic country.”

Reacting to the allegations of law and order breakdown, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee on Sunday said, “The CPM believes in the politics of violence. Violence was common during ex-Left era. Not a single political murder occurred after BJP came to power in 2018.”

