Tripura CPI(M) accuses ‘BJP-led miscreants’ of violence across state ahead of bypolls

The CPI(M) on Thursday accused ‘BJP-backed hooligans’ of stoking pre-poll violence at different parts of the state since the announcement of the bypolls on May 27.

The party said the miscreants are creating trouble at Salema in Dhalai district, Mohanpur in West Tripura and Belonia in South Tripura and said if people lose patience, situations similar to what happened in Sri Lanka might happen here.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced by-elections in six Assembly segments of Tripura along with the Parliamentary and Assembly by-polls in a few other states. The state Chief Electoral Officer’s office had issued notification for by polls three days later.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said several incidents of pre-poll violence took place in different parts of Tripura, including the defacement of a statue of Arun Deb, a Left-wing youth leader who was murdered during the 1990 Tripura ADC poll process.

“These incidents occurred mostly in areas not covered by the bypoll code of conduct. But as the head of the election administration, the CEO cannot keep his eyes closed on this appalling law and order situation by giving an excuse that the places of occurrence of the incidents don’t fall inside the election-bound areas,” Chaudhury said.

On his allegations of violence, the Communist party leader also questioned purported police inaction and said if people get fed up of the police silence against the ruling BJP-backed goons, they might retaliate in a way similar to what happened in Sri Lanka.

Alleging a sudden rise of political violence against the opposition, especially Left party followers, since the announcement of the bypolls, Chaudhry said a CPI(M) supporter had gone to visit the doctor where he was allegedly attacked inside the doctor’s chamber and he was saved only after the medico intervened.

CPI(M) MLA Sudhan Das, who joined Jitendra Chaudhary at the media briefing, said Left party workers were assaulted at Belonia of South Tripura on Wednesday. Das also said when they went to pay a visit to them at a local hospital, they too came under attack inside the hospital.

The CPI(M) later wrote to the CEO alleging the deterioration of the law and order situation in the non-election areas and said it is having a percolating effect inside the election-bound areas.

“An umpire while keeping a close watch on the field situation also does not ignore unworthy situation in the gallery,” Chaudhury said in his letter, adding that the CEO should take proactive measure to stop anti-democratic mischievous activities of the unruly elements of the ruling party for the sake of free, fair and peaceful conduct of the bypolls.

Reacting to his allegations, senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma said that the Left parties are detached from the people and are spinning yarns of lies to stay relevant.