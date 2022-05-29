Tripura CPI(M) accuses CM Manik Saha of violating model code of conduct in run-up to bypolls

Two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the byelection schedule for four assembly segments in Tripura, opposition CPI(M) Saturday sought its intervention over an alleged violation of the model code of conduct by new Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

In a letter to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that CM Saha violated para (a) and (b) of rule 1 of section VII under ‘Party in Power’ of Model Code of Conduct, according to which official tour or poll campaign of ministers using government vehicle for furtherance of the interest of the ruling party is prohibited.

Chaudhury also alleged that a scheduled tour programme of the chief minister in Dhalai and North Tripura districts created confusion as the model code of conduct is in force in these districts.

“The tour programme also mentions that the Hon’ble Chief Minister will conduct the entire tour by helicopter and hold meeting with the district administration of North Tripura and Dhalai districts where the model code of conduct has been enforced following the declaration of byelections in two assembly constituencies in these districts on May 26” Chaudhury wrote in the letter.

The letter also mentioned that the chief minister had scheduled a tour programme at Krishnapur of Yuvraj Nagar constituency and Bamancherra of Surma constituency, especially for his poll campaign, along with his four other BJP leaders, Tinku Roy, Balai Goswami, Dilip Debroy and Kamal Mallik.

“.. we did not expect this violation of the MCC by the ruling party would be started by the Hon’ble Chief Minister himself. I request you to take up the matter with the Hon’ble Chief Minister for his clarification and take proper steps against such violation of the MCC,” it said.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said: “If there is any such issue, we are ready to clarify if the Election Commission seeks so. Moreover, we didn’t know about such allegations”.

The bypolls in Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar assembly constituencies will be held on June 23.