Tripura CPI (M) reconstitutes state committee, lays stress on reviving lost support base

CPI (M) reconstituted its Tripura state committee on Monday after the end of 22nd state conference here and announced intensified political-ideological and organizational battle against the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura for restoring “democracy and rule of law”.

In his address at a press conference at CPI (M) state headquarters at Melarmath here this evening, newly elected CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das said that 22nd state conference of the party was held in the midst of a “difficult time” as ruling BJP and IPFT had unleashed a reign of terror against opposition party workers since they came to power on March 09.

“We were supposed to organize the state conference earlier. But it was delayed due to fascist attacks by ruling parties”, Das said.

Goutam Das, who was editor of Daily Desher Katha – CPI (M)’s mouthpiece in Tripura since August 1979, is also a member of the party’s central committee. He is serving as a Tripura state committee member of CPI (M) since 1986.

“We shall work to intensify our political, ideological and organizational battle against RSS and BJP in the coming days. Freedom of choice and expression is under attack in the BJP regime. We shall try to revive our lost support base among tribal communities in Tripura. There is some confusion which was deliberately spread among the tribal youths. We shall try to win them over”, Das said.

Outgoing party state secretary Bijan Dhar, who has been in the post since last 9 years and 8 months, said 299 delegates joined the two-day conference which started yesterday.

The newly formed state committee has been downsized compared to the previous committee by 5 members. However, 16 new members were inducted in the state committee.

Currently, CPI (M) has 91-year-old Nirajoy Tripura as the eldest serving state committee member while 30-year-old Bhabanimohan Debbarma, who was inducted this time, is the youngest member in the state committee.

A statement on former CPI (M) general secretary Prakash Karat’s speech was made available to indianexpress.com, where Karat is quoted to have said that the communist party has lost its support base among tribal people in Tripura.

“The mass support base of Left parties has declined in tribal compact areas in the (assembly) election this year. We have to combat the divisive policies of RSS and BJP in such areas. We shall have to stress on restoring our support base”, Karat said in the statement.

He also said that the communist party must be taken to the younger generation in more ways than one and suggested to include more party members amongst youngsters.

“Our three strong fortresses at Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura are the targets of attack sponsored by RSS and BJP. We have to become stronger on political, ideological and organizational fronts to combat these attacks”, he added.

Apart from delegates from across Tripura, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri, former general secretary Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, West Bengal party chief Biman Basu and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar joined the conference as delegates from the party politburo.