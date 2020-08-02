Tripura: CPI (M) leader booked for spreading communal disharmony after post targeting BJP, RSS

The 17-foot statue was part of a group of mixed figures set up at the district council headquarters several years ago. (Photo: Jitendra Chaudhury’s Facebook page) The 17-foot statue was part of a group of mixed figures set up at the district council headquarters several years ago. (Photo: Jitendra Chaudhury’s Facebook page)

A CPI (M) leader and former MP, Jitendra Chaudhury, has been booked by Tripura police for rumour mongering and spreading communal disharmony, over his posts targeting BJP and RSS about a statue of an indigenous woman that fell down Saturday.

According to authorities, while the statue, at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura Tribal areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), broke due to heavy rains, rumours have been spread on social media that it was brought down by BJP and RSS workers.

Officer in-charge of West Agartala Police Station Jayanta Karmakar said the complaint against Chaudhury, by BJP secretary Mihir Sarkar, was received and forwarded to Khumulwng police station.

Jirania Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ssuman Majumder, who has jurisdiction over the area, said an FIR was lodged at Khumulwng police station Sunday against Chaudhury under section 120 (b), 153 (a), 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 17-foot statue was part of a group of figures set up at the district council headquarters several years ago. It came down on Saturday around 10:30 am, with fracture lines starting from the waist.

In his complaint, Sarkar claimed the statue fell down due to ‘heavy rain and storm’ and a police party was present when this happened.

“It is extremely unfortunate that with an ill and perverse motive and malafide intention, one of the political parties of the state, Communist Party of India (Marxist), has tried to fraudulently distort the facts and has tried to put the blame upon BJP and RSS as is clear from Facebook posts of ‘CPIM Paschim Tripura Zilla’, ‘CPIM Tripura’ and Jitendra Chaudhury, a leader of CPI(M). We see it as a criminal effort to spread communal disharmony among communities of the state, and as it appears, a deep conspiracy has been hatched by the CPI (M) to promote and spread communal violence in the state,” Mihir Sarkar’s complaint reads.

Chaudhury’s Facebook post reads that the statue was vandalised and Tripura has been converted into a ‘functioning lab of RSS-BJP in shaping their Hindu Rashtra model’.

Shortly after his post, the official Facebook page of Tripura Police wrote, “Rumours are being spread in social media about one broken statue at Khumulwng, PS Radhapur, West district with an attempt to cause disharmony among the communities. Actually it fell down due to heavy rain and storm. A police party was present at that time when it fell down. A general diary entry has been recorded in the Radhapur police station in this regard.”

The police also appealed to people not to believe and spread rumours and warned of legal action against violators.

On the complaint against him, Jitendra Chaudhury told indianexpress.com, “Let them (BJP) answer my post first. I didn’t say any BJP or RSS cadre has committed the crime. I said that from day one of this government, their culture of violence started by dismantling statues of Lenin and Karl Marx. Even the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore was not spared. BJP has polluted Tripura’s political, social and cultural environment. They are treating Tripura as a laboratory of Hindutva”.

The leader said he was ready to face trial as per the law.

