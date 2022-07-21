Tripura govt tightens Covid restrictions after rise in daily positivity rate

Updated: July 21, 2022 10:28:09 pm
A week after it sounded an alert for the fourth wave of Covid-19, the state-level task force Thursday met for the second time in two weeks and decided to tighten the restrictions. Officials said a fine of Rs 200 will be levied on those who don’t wear facemasks in public.
Additional revenue secretary Anindya Bhattacharya said repeat offenders will have to pay Rs 400. The task force also found the positivity rate highest in the 21-30 age group — 27.45 per cent.
As per latest reports from the state Covid control room, the daily positivity rate in Tripura is at 8.84 per cent with 382 people testing positive in the last 24 hours. “The virus is constantly mutating and the sub-variants are causing the spurt. Though we are yet to finalise the exact variant that’s spreading this time, preliminary findings suggest it’s a sub-variant of the Omicron strain,” health secretary Debashish Basu said.
He also said while the prevalent sub-variant is showing tendencies of evading the vaccine cover and is still infecting patients in many cases, the strain has low virulence and isn’t as fatal as the previous variants like delta or delta plus.
Subscriber Only Stories
Out of the 2,070 active cases of the Omicron sub-variant, which is suspected to be causing most of the cases now, 2,039 are in home isolation, 31 are hospitalised, among whom 11 are critically ill. These 11 patients have major comorbidities.
Meanwhile, the state government has decided to resume mass vaccination through schools, social clubs etc. Tripura is estimated to need 19 lakh vaccine doses while it currently has 1.17 lakh doses. The rest of the doses have been requested from the Centre, officials said, adding that the doses are expected to reach in the next few days.
Officials have also issued strong caution against overcrowding and asked people to maintain social distancing. However, fairs and public gatherings haven’t been stopped right away owing to the low virulence of the virus.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
ISRO Chairman S Somanath hopes Gaganyaan will be successful by 2023 end
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life changed after her father told her ‘I can’t pay your loans’. Here’s why she became an actor
Our team is the best in the CWG, however can’t say we will win all the gold medals: Wrestling Federation president Brijbhushan Singh Sharan
Explained: The Kali Bein and its significance for Sikhs
Bengaluru: Four Bihar labourers killed in wall collapse
Javelin thrower Annu Rani is much stronger but a technical flaw remains: Former coach Naik
Day after, Mann: Akali, Cong govts patronised gangsters, will soon rid Punjab of them
Vaani Kapoor keeps it glamorous in sheer saris; see pics
Hundreds attend last rites of DSP mowed down by truck in Nuh; Haryana govt orders judicial probe
Vijay Deverakonda says the north, south film industry have always been working together: ‘It’s just loud now’
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh
Youth Congress workers burn 2 cars in Bengaluru to protest ED grilling of Sonia Gandhi; 2 held