Tripura announces weekend curfew, extends daily curbs in Agartala and 11 other towns

A worker carries out sanitisation in a market area, as part of Covid safety measures, in Agartala, Tripura. (Photo: PTI)

In view of the rising Covid-19 case, the Tripura government Friday announced a statewide weekend curfew and extended the existing day curfew in Agartala and 11 other towns from July 19 to July 23.

The statewide weekend curfew will be in force from 6 am on July 17 to 6 am on July 19.

Apart from Agartala, the day curfew has been extended in Ranirbazar, Jirania Nagar, Dharmanagar, Ranirbazar, Jirania Nagar, Dharmanagar, Kailashahar, Khowai, Belonia, Kumarghat, Teliamura, Amarpur Nagar, Panisagar Nagar and Kamalpur Nagar. The day curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.

“The situation has been reviewed in detail by the state government and it is felt necessary to extend Corona restrictions and weekend curfew in the state,” a notification issued by the Tripura government read.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 492 new Covid-19 cases and one death. The state has administered 28,08,661 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, of which 21,26,208 people have received the first shot.