Time again for strict observance of Covid guidelines, urges Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Amidst fewer cases of Covid-19 in the last several days, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has issued a warning and said people must strictly observe guidelines related to the deadly disease.

Speaking at the inaugural session of an ambulance service at Banamalipur, his home turf, Deb Sunday asked everyone to observe Covid guidelines and be aware of their surroundings. His reminder came days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a review meeting with chief ministers of different states on April 27 amid rising cases of Covid-19 across the country.

According to the latest report from the state Covid control room Monday morning, Tripura now has a 0 per cent positivity rate. The reports also showed that none of 174 samples tested for coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours came positive.

However, Chief Minister Deb issued a caution about awareness. “It’s time again for strict observance of corona guidelines. Everyone should be aware of their own rights as well as their experience in the surrounding events,” he also wrote in Bengali on his social media accounts later.

Tripura has reported 1,00,879 Covid-19 patients since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Data also shows 99.09 per cent of the Covid-19 patients in the Northeastern state have recovered and there have been 919 related deaths so far. There are no active patients of Covid-19 in the state as of now.