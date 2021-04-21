Amid steep rise in Covid-19 cases, Tripura announces night curfew from Apr 22

Covid-19 Patients and their family members at a Covid-19 Isolation center at CWG in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Amid an unstoppable surge in Covid-19 cases across the country over the last few days, Tripura Wednesday announced night curfew from April 22-30 in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas in the wake of rising infections. The curfew would be in force from 10 pm to 5 am, the office of Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar informed in a statement.

The notification says that all kinds of job-related examinations, including written tests by the Joint Recruitment Board of Manpower and Employment Department, have been postponed.

“… Corona night curfew will be imposed between 10 pm to 5 am in Agartala Municipal Corporation area with effect from 22nd April, 2021. Medical and other emergency needs and persons to maintain essential services like health, police, security, power supply, drinking water supply etc may be exempted,” the notice read.

The district magistrate of West Tripura would issue an order under Section 144 of the CrPC.

In other restrictions announced, cinema halls and multiplexes would operate at 50% occupancy and a maximum 50 percent seating capacity would be allowed in social, cultural and political functions in closed spaces with a ceiling of 100 persons.

In open spaces, the seating capacity would be decided based on the size of the ground with a ceiling of 200 persons.

In marriage ceremonies or any other social functions, both in public and private places, not more than 100 persons would be allowed to attend. Again, not more than 20 people can mass at funerals.

Those above 65 years of age have been advised to remain indoors.

The administration also mandated wearing facemasks, using hand sanitizers and maintaining physical distancing at all times. Anyone found violating the order would be liable to face action as per the provisions of sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, apart from legal action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other applicable legal provisions.

The state has already suspended classes in all schools, colleges and universities and closed down all gymnasiums and recreation centres, among other public installations, to contain the spread of the disease.