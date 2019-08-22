Tripura court sentences man to death for rape and murder of minor

A Tripura court sentenced a 26-year old youth to death for the rape and murder of a minor in North Tripura district. Special Judge Goutam Sarkar convicted Sanju Tanti, alias Sanju, and sentenced him to death, in the first-ever case of capital punishment for crimes tried under POSCO Act in Tripura since the central government approved amendments to strengthen it in July this year by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assaults on children. The amended law now has provisions for strict punishment for other crimes committed against minors too.

North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty, in a press statement, said: “On 21-08-2019, the Ld. Special Judge, North Tripura, Dharmanagar (Sri Goutam Sarkar) convicted one accused namely Sri Sanjoy Tanti @ Sanju (260 S/O Lt. Baikuntha Tanti of Maheshpur Bangaljum, Mandap Tilla, PS – Kadamtala U/S 376AB PC and sentenced to suffer R.I for his natural life with a pay of fine of Rs. 50,000/-, I.D to further suffer R.I. for 01 (one) year and U/S 302 IPC sentenced to suffer R.I. for death and also U/S 4 of POSCO Act, 2012 sentenced fo suffer R.I. for life with a fine of Rs. 50,000/- I.D to further suffer R.I. for 01 (one) year. It is directed that the convict shall be hang by neck till his death..,” the statement reads.

The case, registered at Kadamtala police station in North Tripura on September 27, 2018, was investigated by Sub-Inspector Ratan Debnath and Sub-Inspector Apu Das. A chargesheet in the case was submitted to the court on March 24 this year. After five months of trial, the accused has been found guilty.