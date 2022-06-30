Tripura court sentences man to death for raping, murdering girl

The Khowai District Court in Tripura on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a minor child in February last year. District court and special POCSO Act judge Shankari Das passed the death sentence after a year of submissions and trial.

Advocate Bikash Deb, who appeared for the prosecution along with advocate Ajit Sarkar, said that in February last year, a 4-and-a-half-year-old girl went missing from her home in a village in the Teliamura area. She was found dead with wounds on her body six days later.

Kalicharan Tripura, who was accused of the crime, was charged with rape, murder, causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender under sections 376 AB, 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The district court judgment came after Police Inspector Bidyeshwar Sinha, who investigated the case, submitted his report, and statements of 35 prosecution witnesses were recorded.

“This is a rarest of the rare case. The victim got justice from our end. We are very glad to have tried to give justice to the family of the girl,” advocate Deb told reporters on Thursday.

This is the first-ever capital punishment pronounced in the Khowai District Court.

Earlier, in June last year, eight youths were arrested for allegedly raping three minors and an adult woman in West Tripura district.

Tripura was once dubbed the capital of crimes against women. In 2010, 46.5 per cent of all crimes registered against women were from the state, then the highest in the country as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports. Seven years later, in 2017, the figures came down significantly with the state ranking 14th in crimes against women.

According to a 2021 home department report, Tripura police arrested 207 people accused of different crimes against women in 10 months from September 2020 to June 2021. A total of 240 cases related to crimes against women and 128 rape cases were lodged in this period as per the report. This included 111 molestation cases and one rape case.