Tripura observes 24-hr lockdown; CM urges people to ‘offer ginger-water to elderly’

As Tripura observed a 24-hour complete lockdown Sunday to curb the spread of Covid-19, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb put up a video offering ginger-water to his mother, and appealed to others to follow suit with the elderly in their homes. The ginger water will help boost immunity against diseases like Covid-19, he said.

In the 37-second video uploaded on his official Facebook page, Deb is seen grinding ginger, boiling it in water and offering the concoction to his mother, Mina Deb.

He wrote on social media, “I gave ginger-water to my mother this morning in accordance with the appeal I made to everyone earlier. I hope you have taken care of your mother, father and the elderly in your houses like this. If you haven’t, offer this drink to them. It will help in boosting their immunity to prevent diseases and protect themselves from coronavirus. Stay safe and take care of the elderly in your house. And share photos and videos of this great work on social media.”

Biplab’s appeal was met with approval by many.

“Responding to the CM’s appeal, I took a concoction of warm water infused with tulsi, ginger and lemon. We have been using such concoctions for long for common ailments. They also make you feel fresh and energised,” said Sudha Deb Dutta, a septuagenarian resident of Agartala. People were also found praising the initiative online.

Earlier on Saturday, Deb launched a plan to provide lemon and pineapple juice to people across 25 urban local bodies of the state, using Self Help Groups registered with the Deendayal Antodaya Yojana. The scheme will involve SHGs giving the juices in one ward of every urban body every Saturday, in an effort to build residents’ immunity.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour lockdown being observed to ‘test’ public awareness and cooperation has proceeded smoothly so far. All government offices, installations, marketplaces, shops and trading concerns were shut since the morning; only emergency services such as fire brigade, ambulances, hospitals, milk vans etc. were operational.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Additional Director General of Tripura Police, Rajiv Singh, said people had cooperated with the lockdown as per latest reports. Early in the morning, around 20 people out for walks had been picked up by police patrolling vans.

“Some of them didn’t have the message clear about morning walks being prohibited. We picked them up and later released them,” the officer said.

According to latest reports, Tripura has 1,559 Covid-19 cases, out of which 1,199 people have recovered, leaving 360 active patients. The state has seen one casualty due to coronavirus so far.

