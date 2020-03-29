Tripura: CM Biplab Deb asks 6 states to provide assistance to migrants

Boiragi Para, a small village of 250 families in Tripura’s Mohanpur sub-division, is fighting the novel coronavirus by following the 21-day lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi strictly. (Express Photo) Boiragi Para, a small village of 250 families in Tripura’s Mohanpur sub-division, is fighting the novel coronavirus by following the 21-day lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi strictly. (Express Photo)

Amid an exodus of migrant workers to their native states, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has written to the CMs of Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, requesting them to arrange for food, accommodation, security and health facilities of anyone from Tripura who might be stranded during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

As the coronavirus lockdown entered its sixth day in Tripura, Deb Sunday appealed to businessmen, brick kiln owners, tea garden owners and government employees to donate food, rice, pulses and ration to the underprivileged.

While asking people to remain indoors, Biplab Deb, in an address on the national broadcaster, said the state government was committed to provide essential necessities to people.

“I appeal to tea garden owners, brick kiln owners, businessmen, traders in industrial estates and government employees who can afford to help others to donate food to the poor and needy in their areas and do the holy work of annadaan,” the Chief Minister said.

Deb also said he would keep a track of the businessmen and owners who helped the poor during the crisis and while promising that the government would be with them during their times of need as well.

Lake Chowmuhani market at Agartala was as crowded as ever on Sunday.

Tripura has 52 functional tea gardens. Deb appealed to their owners to provide rice, pulses and other essential items to the labourers during the restrictions.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister said Tripura had two month buffer stock of food grains and ration supplies. He also claimed that private traders had one month stock of food grains.

Deb said Tripura had rice buffer stock that would last 76 days, 52 days stock of wheat, sugar stock for 15 days salt stock for 24 days, petrol stock for 8 days and ‘sufficient’ stock of LPG.

