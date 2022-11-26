scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Tripura Congress workers attacked by ‘BJP workers’ during rallies; 5 hurt

According to police, miscreants started pelting stones at the Congress workers who were taking part in state-wide rallies being held on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha said that the party has sought the intervention of the director general of police in this regard. (Facebook/ Ashish Kumar Saha)

At least five supporters of the Congress party sustained injuries in three separate incidents during rallies in Tripura after they were attacked allegedly by workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at Suryamaninagar in the West district, Golaghati in the Sepahijala district, and Santirbazar in the South district when the miscreants started pelting stones at the Congress workers who were taking part in a walk being held on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi across the nation.

The Congress workers of the state are taking part in a 1,200-km-long ‘Tripura Bachao Padayatra’ within the state.

“So far, we have got reports that five persons were injured. A few vehicles were also damaged. Complaints were filed by supporters of both the political parties against each other. An investigation is on,” said AIGP (Law and Order) Jyotisman Das Chowdhury.

Political Pulse |4 months after crushing defeat in assembly by-polls, TMC tries to put its Tripura gameplan back on track

However, the Congress has claimed that 29 of their people were hurt in the incident.

Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha said that the party has sought the intervention of the director general of police in this regard. “We organised the procession with permission from the police. Despite such attacks, we will continue our programme today (Saturday).”

No reactions were available from the BJP till the report was filed.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 05:18:08 pm
