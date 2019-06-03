Tripura: Congress worker alleges extortion notices served in CM Biplab Deb’s constituency

A Mahila Congress worker has alleged that extortion notices were served by BJP workers in Banamalipur assembly constituency area, the home turf of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. An FIR in this regard was registered by the 28-year-old worker at East Agartala Police Station today. She has alleged that extortion notices demanding hefty amounts of money were served at not only at her house but to others also in South Chandrapur village in Banamalipur area.

This comes a few days after political violence took place in some parts of Tripura after the Lok Sabha poll results. In her complaint, Rupa has also said that she is away from her house since May 23 as her family is under threat of political vendetta.

“I am a Mahila Congress worker….Me and my family was in a continuous threat and attack after the day of election result counting. Today, a letter was found in my house with the name of BJP and its workers where they demanded Rs 20,000 from my family as extortion money,” Rupa Dey told reporters.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Officer in-charge of East Agartala Police Station Manik Debnath confirmed that an FIR on extortion demands was registered today. “We have received a FIR on allegations of extortion demands from Chandrapur area. These extortion notices were served to at least 7-8 people. We are investigating the issue”, the official said.

While Rupa Dey alleged that BJP workers threatened her family for extortion money, police said they are investigating the matter. “The complainants have said that some unknown people posing as BJP workers have demanded extortion money from them and threatened with dire consequences,” the police officer said.

Reacting to the complaint, BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “We don’t extort money from anyone. We have set rules for collecting subscription. After demonetisation, we took to cashless transaction. We have got reports that many people are posing as BJP workers and extorting money.”

Tripura Chief Minister and BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb has made it clear that his government would take a zero-toleration policy on political violence and extortion. He instructed the state police to take strict action in case of any such case, if they are found to be true.

Earlier on May 26, sixty-year old Rabi Paul committed suicide by hanging himself at Muhuripur village of South Tripura after he allegedly failed to pay off extortion demand of Rs 3 lakh. Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said Paul was served extortion notice by BJP for ‘victory celebrations’.