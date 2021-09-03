Tripura Congress vice prez Tapas Dey resigns from all posts, says photo with MoS Pratima Bhowmik ‘misinterpreted’

A week after Tripura Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas resigned from his post, allegedly out of leadership differences with his colleagues, only to withdraw it hours later after assurances of cooperation and freehand by the AICC, his vice president Tapas Dey Friday announced his resignation from all party posts.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, Dey said he submitted his resignation letter to Pradesh Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas, adding that he has quit from all positions including the party’s state vice president, social media chief and other portfolios. He said he resigned over a photograph of himself where he is seen with Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik at Malancha Niwas, a property of the royal family in Agartala on Thursday.

The photo which went viral on social media was “misinterpreted”, Tapas Dey wrote in his letter and said that he had gone to pay a courtesy visit to AICC member and former parliamentarian Bibhu Kumari Devi, who is also ‘Rajmata’ of the Manikya’s, Tripura’s royal family and mother to royal scion, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

“It was pure coincidence that Union minister Madam Pratima Bhowmik also appeared there to pay obeisance to ‘Rajmata’. We just exchanged pleasantries and discussed some development projects, but there were no political talks,” Dey said in his letter.

A former MLA, Tapas Dey, is one of the old guards of the state Congress since the last 50 years. He has a history of close relationship with the royal family starting from late ‘Maharaj’ Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya, Pradyot’s father. Kirit Bikram and Bibhu Kumari Devi both had served as MPs in the Congress government. The latter also served as a minister in the Congress-TUJS government’s cabinet under Chief Minister Sudhir Ranjan Majumder from 1988.

“…..I take this occasion to inform you that I am resigning from all posts of the PCC that I currently hold except the primary membership of the party, and if you want, I can also resign from the party membership too, ” Dey’s letter added.

However, when asked if the letter was accepted, Congress chief Pijush Kanti Biswas said he hasn’t yet received the letter.

A host of state Congress leaders including former minister Prakash Das, former MLA Subal Bhowmik, youth congress working president Santanu Saha and others have recently jumped boat to join the Trinamool Congress, which has swelled in Tripura since Mamata Banerjee’s recent Bengal election win.