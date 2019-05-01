Tripura Congress vice president booked over fake news of CM Biplab Deb’s divorce

Agartala, May 01: Tripura Police Wednesday booked state Congress vice president Tapas Dey for purportedly sharing fake news about a divorce suit against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on social media.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Arindam Nath said a case was registered against Tapas Dey for sharing some fake news items about Chief Minister Deb.

“We have registered a case against him in connection with a previous case against one Saikat Talapatra. Tapas Dey allegedly shared some fake news items about the CM. He has admitted having shared the news items,” the DIG said.

Saikat Talapatra is a school teacher and freelance journalist who was arrested two days back for posting ‘objectionable content’ on his Facebook wall about Deb. He was charged with defamation and criminal conspiracy against the CM.

However, the official said the police will not hurry to arrest Tapas Dey right away.

“The law will take its own course. But there is no apparent apprehension that he will escape. So, the police is not in a hurry to arrest him,” DIG Nath said.

Reacting to the charges levelled against him, Tapas Dey, who is a former MLA, said, “I have honestly shared the news items on WhatsApp and asked my friends on social media to confirm me. I have neither passed any comments or any value judgments on it. I am ready to face the law.”

Dey also accused Tripura’s ruling BJP-led government of taking political vendetta against him through the case.

Reacting to Dey’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha said, “Tapas Dey is a very senior leader. He knows the law very well. If he is claiming he is right, he might be. The law should take its own course. If he is innocent, he will be acquitted of charges in the court.”

Three persons, including a police constable and a freelance journalist, have been arrested so far in the fake news case.