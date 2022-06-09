Tripura Congress releases ‘chargesheet’ against BJP-led govt, asks ‘people’s court’ to judge

The Congress party has released a “chargesheet” against Tripura’s ruling BJP and accused the party of breaking the promises it made to the people before the 2018 Assembly elections. The party appealed to the “people’s court” to “judge” the BJP-led government for the breach of trust and said it is taking the ongoing by-poll process in four assembly segments as a “big challenge”.

Speaking to reporters at the Pradesh Congress Bhawan in Agartala Wednesday evening, state Congress chief Birajit Sinha said the 13-point “chargesheet” is a compilation of some of the promises BJP left unfulfilled since it came to power in 2018. Sinha also asked people to judge the ruling party for the injustices the BJP-led coalition government purportedly did in the last 4.5 years.

Training guns at Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Congress media in-charge Ashish Saha said that the BJP is asking for votes in the name of development and said if the saffron party seek support on that plank, people should not vote for them. “If they have actually done the development for the people in the last 4.5 years, please vote for the BJP. But if statistics say economic development promises have fallen flat, if they failed to fulfil their promises, they should not get a single vote,” said Ashish Saha.

He alleged the BJP is trying to “fool” people in the run-up to by-elections and said they have released the “chargesheet” to bring the realities of purported corruption and broken promises out in the open.

The Congress leader, who is himself a candidate in the ongoing by-election process against Manik Saha, said his party would win the by-polls and make way for a larger victory in the parliamentary polls scheduled to be held next year. “We shall bring the truth of our chargesheet before the people, take action against anyone who violated the trust of people,” said Ashish Saha.

AICC Tripura in-charge Dr. Ajay Kumar alleged the state administration is biased towards purported BJP-backed “motorcycle-borne goons” and said he would write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about why no FIR was filed against the motorcyclists, who had met with an accident two days ago resulting in the death of one of them and later torn Congress flags were found in their possession. “They were BJP bike bahini members. Agartala has one of the best CCTV coverage in the country. Why can’t the police find out about bike bahini activities through CCTV footage if they really want?” he asked.

Kumar alleged that the BJP wants to terrorise the people of Agartala and Tripura and asked the police administration to ensure necessary legal action.