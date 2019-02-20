Tripura Congress promises minimum income for all if party voted to power in LS polls

Tripura Congress Tuesday announced that it would hold a statewide survey on unemployed youth and ensure a minimum income to all of them if the party is voted to power in the coming Parliamentary elections. The income guarantee would be executed under the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme earlier declared by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference at Pradesh Congress Bhavan in Agartala this evening, Tripura Pradesh Congress working president and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburman said the state Youth Congress leaders have been asked to hold a statewide survey to identify unemployed youth and create a database with their details.

“The Youth Congress will hold a statewide survey soon to identify all youth who were not given employment despite BJP’s promise of jobs before the election. After Congress is voted to power, we shall ensure a minimum income to each one of them,” Pradyot told reporters.

The royal scion, who is also All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary, expressed confidence that Congress would defeat BJP and form government at the centre in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Tripura Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha joined the media briefing with Pradyot Kishore today and said the party is united against BJP before the Lok Sabha polls. The pledge for unity comes at a time when internal feuds and squabbles inside the Congress party has caused a large number of supporters to defect to other political parties.

PCC president Birajit Sinha also announced a series of protest movements demanding unconditional waiver of farm loans, student loans and loans for entrepreneurs who could not pay back their dues due to faulty government policies.

A rally would be held by Adivasi Congress against tribal deprivation on February 24 in the state. The agitation would be followed by a Rajbhavan Abhiyan on February 25 where youth, farmers and tribals are expected to join a rally till Tripura Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leaders also said that a manifesto committee was formed in Tripura to include issues specific to the state in the Congress Lok Sabha poll manifesto.

“There shall be certain issues specific to Tripura included in the manifesto. These would include more power to Tripura ADC, development of tribals, rationalization of social security pensions, a university in Tripura ADC etc,” Birajit Sinha said.

The party also promised to waive all farm loans if it is voted to power in the Parliament elections.