After quitting as Tripura Congress chief, Pradyot says ‘will meditate for a month’ 

After resigning as Tripura Congress president, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman Saturday said he has no intention of joining any political party right away and would ‘meditate’ for the next one month.

Advertising

“I have seen much more filth in the last six months than ever before. I was feeling suffocated from inside. I am much relaxed and relieved now. I shall meditate for next one month,” Pradyot told reporters at Raj Andar, an annexe building of Ujjayanta Palace – former royal abode of Tripura’s Manikya monarchs.

When asked if his resignation was accepted, Pradyot said he has resigned from the primary membership of Congress and is not obliged anymore to do anything at the will of the party. However, he said he has a ‘sweet personal relationship’ with the Gandhis and would continue to do so.

However, the royal scion said he would not join any political party right away and would devote himself to welfare activities as ‘Bubagra’ (King in Kokborok dialect).

Advertising

Asked about his take on Congress’ prospects in ADC polls, Pradyot said, “I don’t think Congress is a credible force in the tribal areas of Tripura anymore after what has been said.”

Responding to Congress leader’s Subal Bhowmik allegation that Pradyot had resigned as part of a ‘deal’ with BJP president Amit Shah, the former state party chief said, “I haven’t met Amit Shah. My mother was here in Agartala since last 15-20 days. I have been to Delhi to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and others.”

Pradyot’s popularity among tribal voters is considered crucial for forthcoming general elections of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) scheduled early next year. His departure from Congress was followed by the resignation of party’s tribal top brass who put in their papers two days back.

Tribal Congress leaders like Dinesh Debbarma, Sridam Debbarma and others who tendered resignation, said a new political party would be floated to address tribal and non-tribal issues alike. The party, they said, would be formed after consultation with Pradyot Kishore, and would contest in ADC elections.

Pradyot was chosen as the president of the party’s state unit in February this year. His resignation came six months later, after he was allegedly asked by the All India Congress Congress (AICC) general secretary Luizinho Faleiro to drop his petition with the Supreme Court seeking NRC revision in Tripura or step down from the chair of state Congress president. Pradyot had filed a petition with the apex court on October 22, 2018 for NRC revision in the state and said the court should decide what may be done with anyone found illegal immigrants.