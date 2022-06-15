Tripura Congress locks local ED office in protest against summons to Rahul Gandhi

The Tripura unit of Congress Wednesday protested in front of the local Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for serving a notice and interrogating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case and said the case was politically motivated. The protesters also locked the ED office from outside and also threw dirt at the office’s signboard to register their protest.

The protest comes two days after Congress staged a gherao of the local ED office when Gandhi was summoned for interrogation. The party had burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier during the gherao and had alleged misuse of central investigation agencies for political brownie points.

The Congress party Wednesday alleged that the entire episode of charging Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case is “politically motivated” and an attempt to divert people’s attention from the real issues.

Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman said, “This is nothing but to harass and malign him (Rahul Gandhi). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nothing to show people whereas, Rahul Gandhi is speaking for people’s welfare. So, an attempt was made to divert people’s attention. The entire thing is politically motivated.”

Among others, Congress national secretary and Tripura in-charge Szarita Laitphlang and Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha took part in the protest in front of the ED office Wednesday.