Tripura Congress: ‘Have identified, warned leaders having secret links with BJP’

Biswas also said a roadmap for the Tripura Congress had been prepared with the approval of Sonia Gandhi. (File) Biswas also said a roadmap for the Tripura Congress had been prepared with the approval of Sonia Gandhi. (File)

Tripura state Congress Wednesday said the party had identified a group of leaders “maintaining clandestine links with the BJP” and warned them to mend their ways, failing which they would be thrown out.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday, state Congress acting president Pijush Kanti Biswas said, “We have identified a group of leaders who pose as Congress activists during the day and are found dining at BJP leaders’ and MLAs’ homes in the night. We shall not tolerate any form of anti-party activities.”

When asked about details of such leaders, Biswas refused to give their names or posts, but said they had all been “properly warned about their activities”.

On the upcoming Tripura ADC elections, Biswas said he was hopeful of good results for the Congress.

Recognising former PCC president Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman’s contribution, Biswas said: “Tripura’s royal family was engaged with Congress for a long time. We know Pradyot Kishore has left our party, but we are confident his contribution will help us progress further. We are sure he won’t do anything that will harm our party or benefit the BJP.”

The Congress leader also said All India Congress Committee (AICC) supremo Sonia Gandhi had chaired a meeting to take note of the present scenario, and a roadmap had been prepared for Tripura.

On the party’s political strategy, he said the Congress would focus on defeating BJP and keeping CPI (M) out of power.

