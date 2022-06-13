Tripura Congress gheraoes ED office, burns PM Modi’s effigy in support of Rahul Gandhi

The Tripura Congress on Monday burned an effigy of Primer Minister Narendra Modi and gheraoed the regional office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Agartala, in support of its national leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been summoned by the central agency in connection with a money laundering case. The Congress workers demanded the withdrawal of the case against Gandhi.

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman said: “The BJP government at the Centre is misusing all institutions, including Election Commission, ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to stay in power and to malign opposition leaders. But they can’t do anything. Let them do whatever they do. They can’t stop the Congress”.

The protest comes amidst poll preparations of all political parties for forthcoming byelections in four assembly seats in Tripura.

Meanwhile, Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED in connection with the money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper as Congress leaders and workers held protests in the national capital. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police detained Congress workers as they protested outside the AICC headquarters in support of Gandhi.

Almost the entire top leadership of the Congress, the party’s two chief ministers — Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh — and its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs staged a protest holding placards and shouting slogans from the AICC headquarters to the ED office.