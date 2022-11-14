Tripura Congress demands audit of Covid and CM’s relief funds, wants report by December

The Congress trained guns on Tripura’s BJP-led government on Monday and demanded a special audit of central Covid funds as well as money sourced through donations to the chief minister’s relief fund.

“Massive medical equipment was bought during the Covid pandemic. Ventilators were purchased and oxygen-supported beds, medicines and advanced medical equipment were procured. Where are they? A special audit is needed for the CM Relief Fund and the central funds for Covid management,” Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman told reporters.

Barman, who was health minister in the Biplab Kumar Deb cabinet for a year till he was dropped supposedly over rivalry with the then chief minister, quit the BJP and returned to the Congress earlier this year. He later contested a bypoll and was re-elected from his home turf, the Agartala Assembly constituency, which he has represented for six terms.

The Congress leader also demanded the special audit be conducted and its details be announced by December, much before the 2023 elections.

“We are confident that the government will announce details of beds, medicines and medical equipment. We want an audit and the report should be placed by December so that people can know what is what,” he said.

On a different note, Barman congratulated Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, chief of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council’s ruling TIPRA Motha party, on the rally that he addressed at the Swami Vivekananda grounds two days ago. He said Pradyot’s demand for a separate state for tribals called “Greater Tipraland” was constitutional.

“The demand is very much within the Constitution. It is not unconstitutional. Who am I to oppose it? Whether it is feasible or implemented can be discussed. I feel it might not be fulfilled exactly the way they demand it and probably it may be met by some other means. But it is not up to us to oppose their demand. It is very much constitutional,” he said.

Barman did not specify the alternative means of fulfilling the statehood demand, though.

Barman had earlier urged the CPM, Motha and other non-BJP parties to rally together in a unified, strategic alliance in the wake of political attacks.

On whether he sees any possibility of an alliance with Motha before the 2023 polls, Barman said, “Elections are not far away. We are keeping our fingers crossed”.

His comments come shortly after Pradyot declared in his rally that Motha would not ally with anyone without a written agreement on the Greater Tipraland demand and that the party would wait till the polls were over before deciding about alliances.

Asked about alliances, Barman said, “Aage aage dekhte jao hota hain kya”. (Keep watching what happens next)

The Congress also piled heat on the BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura government for not observing the birth anniversary of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said it was part of a saffron policy to undermine all things historical about India in order to distort and rewrite history.